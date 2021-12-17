PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on December 27th, 2021 @ 6pm. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage
Unit 527; Janeen Bahe; PO BOX 154, New Laguna, NM, 87038; House hold goods.
Unit 166; Isaac Begay; 7301 Helen Court SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. December 17, 24, 2021