Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of January, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit B36 Castillo, Jordan 1821 Kentucky St NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 Sectional, totes, boxes, weights, multiple mattresses, bar stools, trash bags, dressers, misc items, furniture, household items,
Unit G19 Carbajal, Esther 3901 Montgomery NE APT 1202 Albuquerque, NM 87109 flat screen, toolbox, boxes, jack stands, lamps, amplifier, couches, rim boxes, misc items, dvds, art supplies, tires and rims, trash bags, desk,
Unit E36 Lane, Wilbert 398 Tribal Road 62 SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 Bicycles, boxes, novelty sword, toys, matress, tackle box, misc items, toys, totes, art,
Unit 316 Moya, Mark 1601 Hiawatha Dr. NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 Bicycle, Tires, Books, Gardening tools, rags, clothes, TV, Steel Tub, Table, Misc items, petrified wood,
Unit E47 Beltran, Corina 1103 Lava Loop Road Carrizozo, NM 88301 Crib, bins, clothes, duffle bags, trash bags, cot fram, baby items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 24, 31, 2021
Notice of Public Auction.