Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of January, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A214 Gurule, Monica 492 Camino Don Thomas APT D6 Bernalillo, NM 87004 Boxes,Fitness equpment,kitchen items, bed frame, lamps, radio, rug, bins,
Unit A186 Garner, Traci PO Box 294 Erick, OK 73645 House hiold items, file cabinet,lamps, bed frame mattress, flat screen tv,fan, table, microwave, vacuum,toys,coffee maker, bags, totes,
Unit 341 Castillo, Craig 681 Western Hills Dr SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Boxes, camping supplies, contractor supplies, electronics, fishing equpment, Golf clubs and items, kitchen items, household items, luggage, lawn tools wheel barrel, office equipment, building matriels, bicycle, book case, computer, file cabinets, hand tools , power tools compound bow, air compresser,,
Unit 93 Dean, Kenneth 522 Michelle Circle Bernalillo, NM 87004 books, boxes, Clothing, Electronics, fishing equpment, household items, luggage, shelfs, computer, music insturmentts, skis,tennis racketballs, canteen,saw table,,
Unit 235 Truesdell, Julia B. 6100 4th Street St NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 Boxs vhs tapes books table toys misc house hold items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 31, 2021, January 7, 2022
Public Auction
