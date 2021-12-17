Storage Aucion
Notice is hereby given that I25 RV-Boat Self-Storage, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit(s) for online bid auction. I25 RV-Boat Self-Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place.
Date: January 5, 2022 Time: all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can be viewed and bid on for at least10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list.
BB97, Edward Lucero, 218 Rico Ln Bernalillo, NM 87004, toolbox, tools, computer equipment, boxes and totes, cabinet, motorized scooter, bicycle, barstool, 2 power washers, home décor, window ac unit, suitcase
B12, Christine Henderson, 9727 Gemstone Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87121, couch, loveseat, dryer, boxes and bins, kitchenware, drone, toys, clothes, chair
