Storage Auction

PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space; 750 S Solano, Las Cruces, NM 88001, will sell the following units contents at public auction to satisfy the owners lien on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 am.
SB22: Rosa Nevarez; 1155 E Montana Ave #2, Las Cruces, NM 88001; baby items, smoker, furniture, misc.
Then at 2411 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007 at 10:30 am:
P006; Donald Boyce, 938 Prairie Lilly Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88007; furniture, paint, misc.; P036: Shady James, 5525 Antonito Rd Trlr 5, Las Cruces, NM 88011; stereo equipment, tools, computer equipment, furniture, misc.
HCS Pub. December 24, 31, 2021
