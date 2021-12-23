Abandoned storage unit at ABQselfstorage, 9501 Lomas NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 for unit 8 Jennifer Varney 9108 Orlando Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Consists of Dressers, bookcase, Play Station 4 with games, miscellaneous clothing, motorcycle clothing, pictures, household items.
HCS Pub. December 24, 31, 2021
Storage Auction
