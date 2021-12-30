Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Highway 304, Rio Communities, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 am January 13, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit F23 10×20: Steve Mason, 107 Hansen Ct. Belen, NM 87002 – Truck Rims, Speakers, Furniture, Misc. Household items
HCS Pub. December 31, 2021, January 7, 2022
Storage Auction
