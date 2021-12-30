Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). 627 Self Storage located at 627 E. River Rd, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:45am January 13, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit A13 10×10: Jeralyn Padilla, 616 N. Wisconsin, Belen, NM 87002 – Speakers, Toys, Exercise Equipment, Furniture, Misc. Household items
HCS Pub. December 31, 2021, January 7, 2022
Storage Auction
