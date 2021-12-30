Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3509 Main St. Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 12:30pm January 13, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit B44 10×15: Tyrone Wood, 729 Kentucky SE, Albuquerque , NM 87108 – Car Battery, Fish Tanks, 2 Gun cabinets, Computer, Printers, misc. household items.
HCS Pub. December 31, 2021, January 7, 2022
Storage Auction
