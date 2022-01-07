SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2021 07067
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Xavier Damion Montoya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Xavier Damion Montoya, Resident of the City of Rio Rancho, County of Sandoval, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Xavier Damion Montoya
Proposed Name
Xavier Dominguez Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 26 day of January 2022, at the hour of 1:20 p.m.
TELEPHONE 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Xavier D. Montoya
Xavier D. Montoya
HCS Pub. January 7, 14, 2022
No. CV 2021 07067
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT