STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 07097
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Oscar Alvarez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Oscar Alvarez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Oscar Alvarez
Proposed Name
Oscar Lourido
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2022, at the hour of 9:00 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Oscar Alvarez
Oscar Alvarez
HCS Pub. January 28, February 4, 2022
No. CV 2021 07097
STATE OF NEW MEXICO