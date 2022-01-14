STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 00072
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Adrayanna Charlene Romero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Adrayanna Charlene Romero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Adrayanna Charlene Romero
Proposed Name
Aspyn Adrayanna Morgan Romero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 9th day of March 2022, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Adrayanna Charlene Romero
Adrayanna Charlene Romero
HCS Pub. January 14, 21, 2022
No. CV 2022 00072
STATE OF NEW MEXICO