STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 00100
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Josie Jaye Going
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Josie Jaye Going, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Josie Jaye Going
Proposed Name
Josie Jaye Adkins
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 21st day of February 2022, at the hour of 8:45 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC- PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Josie Jaye Going
Josie Jaye Going
HCS Pub. January 14, 21, 2022
No. CV 2022 00100
STATE OF NEW MEXICO