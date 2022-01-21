STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 00204
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jenny Alexis Trillo Torres
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Nyla Dream Quinonez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jenny Alexis Trillo Torres, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Nyla Dream Quinonez
Proposed Name
Nyla Dream Trillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 16th day of February 2022, at the hour of 2:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jenny Alexis Trillo Torres
Jenny Alexis Trillo Torres
HCS Pub. January 21, 28, 2022
No. CV 2022 00204
STATE OF NEW MEXICO