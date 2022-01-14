STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 007096
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Aaron Albert Murrietta
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Aaron Albert Murrietta, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Aaron Albert Murrietta
Proposed Name
Aaron Albert Alires Murrietta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of February 2022, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Aaron Albert Murrietta
Aaron Albert Murrietta
HCS Pub. January 14, 21, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2021 007096
