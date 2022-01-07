STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 07269
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Vladislav Bragin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vladislav Bragin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Vladislav Bragin
Proposed Name
Eden Bragin
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of February 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONE 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Vladislav Bragin
Vladislav Bragin
HCS Pub. January 7, 14, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2021 07269
STATE OF NEW MEXICO