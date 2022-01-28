STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 00005
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jason Ishmael Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jason Ishmael Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jason Ishmael Gonzales
Proposed Name
Ismael Alderete
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2022, at the hour of 9:50 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jason Ishmael Gonzales
Jason Ishmael Gonzales
HCS Pub. January 28, February 4, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 00005
STATE OF NEW MEXICO