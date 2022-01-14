STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 00138
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Isaiah Otero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Kai Amiri Martin
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isaiah Otero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Kai Amiri Martin
Proposed Name
Kai Amiri Fisher-Otero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARALA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 1st day of March 2022, at the hour of 1:20 p.m.
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Isaiah Otero
Isaiah Otero
HCS Pub. January 14, 21, 2022
