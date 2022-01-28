STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2022-00378
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DAMITA JO JONES
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
TELEPHONIC
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Damita Jo Jones, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Damita Jo Jones to Momma D. Diamond, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Judge, on the 1st day of March, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., at the
Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**Please call 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Thomas J. Mescall, II
Thomas J. Mescall, II
Mescall Law Firm, P.C.
Attorney for Petitioner
924 Park Avenue SW, Suite A
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 765-5548
HCS Pub. January 28, February 4, 2022
