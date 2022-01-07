PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Golden Target Self- Storage located at 8601 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque , NM 87111, will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien , Sale is to be held at 9.00 am JANUARY 20, 2022.
Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit A0008: Portia Anne Hite, 2 Wolf Trl, Edgewood, NM 87015, Household item, Misc. Items.
Unit COO54: Connie Gaye Cushman, 8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Alb. NM 87109, Furniture, Misc. Items. Unit D0053: Ricardo L. Chavez, 8720 Phoenix Ave NE, Alb. NM 87112, Furniture, Misc. Items.
Unit E0022: Alfred H. Lucero, 3526 Wyoming NE, Apt. 301, Alb. NM 87111, Furniture
Unit J0014: Verna F. Smith, 2637 Kentucky St NE, Alb. NM 87111, Household items, Misc. Items
Unit J0064: Sebastian Jose Gallegos, 11528 Key West Dr. NE, Alb. NM 87111, Misc. Items.
HCS Pub. January 7, 14, 2022
