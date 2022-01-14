NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on January 24th, 2022 @ 6pm. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage
Unit 169; Joshua Benavidez; 1907 Isleta Blvd SW Unit 1A, Albuquerque, NM, 87105; House hold goods.
Unit 517; Jose Claus; 2309 Candelaria NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87107; House hold goods.
Unit 548; William Mayes; 903 North Alabama St, Amarillo, TX, 79106; House hold goods.
Unit 102; James Olsen; 41 East Center St Room 4, Centerville, UT, 84014; House hold goods.
Unit 550B; Helen Ojeda; 10812 Guadiana Pl SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. January 14, 21, 2022
