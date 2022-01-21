Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of February, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit C24 Muniz, Leo 2108 Menaul Boulevard NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 Clothes, tools, bicycles, milk crates, scanning printer, vacuum, misc items, microwave, luggage, air compressor,
Unit 074 Salais, Tristan 6708 Vista Luces St NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Boxes, clothes, misc items, fish tank, toys, mattress, desk,
Unit 239 Lucero, Zahisia 3520 Tyson Pl ne D Albuquerque, NM 87107 Shop Vac, car seat, PS5 Box, refridgerators, tools, extension cords, microwave, portable grill, trashbags, christmas decorations, dollie, propane tank, cooler, pressure washer, work bench, jack,
Unit F18 Smith, Gwendolyn S. 7303 Montgomery Blvd Apt H12 Albuquerque, NM 87109 Dressers, wall art, gardening items, coffee table, boxes and totes, book shelf, ladder, mini fridge
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. January 21, 28, 2022
Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.