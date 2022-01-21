Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of February 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit L09 Chavez, Maribel 704 Grove St NE Albuquerque, nm 870108 tables, entertainment center, couch, air compressor, car jack, printer, desk, bike, wall mount Tv, shop vac,,
Unit N52 Castillo, Michael 7708 Pronghorn rd Albuquerque, NM 87121 car ramp, totes, shower chair, kennel, large TV, file cabinet
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above-referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. January 21, 28, 2022
Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.