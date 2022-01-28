Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of February, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit B37A Zerbst, Elizabeth 7043 2nd St NW 69 Albuquerque, NM 87107 Boxes, bicycles, mattress,side table, tube tv, empty oxogen tank, generater, spa bath, bin,,
Unit 22 Romero, Guillermo 937 San Felipe Rd Bernalillo, NM 87004 Boxes, cloths dryer, dresser, mattress, refrigerator, futon frame, bags, hose, laddar,
Unit A79 Archibeque, Briana 218 Santa Fe St Bernalillo, NM 87004 Entertainment center,
Unit A104 Garcia, Davin Jemez St 2 Santo Domingo Peublo, NM 87052 couch, microwave, table and chairs, wine glasses
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. January 28, February 4, 2022
Public Auction
