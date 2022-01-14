NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Self-Storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 11801 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 to satisfy a lien on February 8, 2022 at approx. 11:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com
E179, Edward lleigh, 5300 EUBANK BLVD. NE, APT. 19-D, Albuquerque, NM 87111 and 313 Northlake Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220
C74, Andrew Martinez, 4169A E Route 9, Cuba, NM 87013
A2, Tyshawn Moreland, 8632 Animas Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
E160, Gloria Chee, 10225 Cielito Lindo NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
E2, Daniel Lopez, 608 3rd st sw, Albuquerque, NM 87102
HCS Pub. January 14, 21, 2022
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on February 7, 2022 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit A19: Tsosie 4920 Union Way NE apt.#5104 Albuquerque, NM 87107 Misc. household, furniture and boxes
Unit A5: Benavidez 9901 Benavides Rd SW Apt #23 Albuquerque, NM 87121 misc household and bags
Unit M7: Nanninga 5414 Redwood Ave. Portage, IN 46368-4216 Furniture
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on February 7, 2022 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit 109D: Toya 3845 Montgomery BLVD 938 Albuquerque, NM 87109 Misc children’s items and clothing
Unit 224D: Dawson 1008 Don Diego AVE Santa Fe, NM 87505 Misc construction
Unit 110E: Romphf 4441 osuna rd ne RM# 316 Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109 Vintage toys
