NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On February 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2012 Nissan QX56 VIN JN8AZ2NE2C9017929. NM license plate APKP91. Last known registered owner is Adolfo C Reyes-Tapia of Rio Rancho, NM. In the amount of $3091.69 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Taller Auto 601 Gibson Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87102 505-243-1201
HCS Pub. January 14, 21, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
