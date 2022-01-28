NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 292, 453
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 292
LOISDEANN NAJAR
1930 Wyoming Ave #1
Las Cruces NM 88001
Unit items consist of: BOXES, SHELF UNITS, MISC. HOUSEHOLD ITEMS
Unit 453
CRYSTAL LEWIS
5475 Big Sky Dr
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: SPEAKER BOXES, MISC. HOUSEHOLD ITEMS
HCS Pub. January 28, February 4, 2022
