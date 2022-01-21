Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM April 7, 2018,
at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Maria de la Fuente, 1450 Bridge St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit G20, $275.00, Miscellaneous
Maria Cervantez, 1333 Columbia Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106.
Unit A34, $390.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. January 21, 28, 2022
Storage Auction
