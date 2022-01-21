Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am February 2, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit C200: 10×120: Patricia Diaz, 411 Little Wings Loop, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Mountain Bike, BBQ, Dryer, Microwave, Furniture, Misc. household items.
Unit D276: 5×10: Erlinda Armijo, PO Box 2693, Los Lunas NM 87031 – Misc. Household items, Clothes, Tools
HCS Pub. January 21, 28, 2022
Storage Sale
