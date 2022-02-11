NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage San Antonio 6300 San Antonio DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 2/10/2022 8 am, ending 2/24/2022 5pm
AUCTION: Unit D74: Martin J Stevens: 9004 Liberty DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87111: Boxes
AUCTION: Unit A21: Martin J Stevens: 9004 Liberty DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87111: Boxes, T.V., furniture.
AUCTION: Unit D73: Martin J Stevens: 9004 Liberty DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87111: Boxes
AUCTION: Unit G12: Ha Tran: 5125 W 7th ST Santa ana, California 92703: Boxes, household items
AUCTION: Unit D3: Oscar Pumarino:2954 William ST NE Albuquerque, NM 87102: Boxes, cloths
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. February 11, 18, 2022
