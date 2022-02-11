THIRTEENTH JUDIICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF VALENCIA
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-1314-CV-2021-940
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROBERT MARTINEZ TO CHANGE HIS NAME,
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROBERT MARTINEZ, resident of the County of Valencia, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change his Name in the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, Valencia County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Robert Martinez
Proposed Name
Bobby Leon Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the HONORABLE JAMES LAWRENCE SANCHEZ,
On the 7th day of March, 2022 at the hour of 8:45 am, Video Conference
Respectfully submitted,
s/s Gary Lakin
Gary Lakin
6727 Academy Rd. NE Ste. B
Albuquerque, NM 87109
[email protected]
(505)828-0400
HCS Pub. February 11, 18, 2022
