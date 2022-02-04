STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 00557
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Farah Boman
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Farah Boman, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Farah Boman
Proposed Name
Farah French
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 9th day of March 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Farah Boman
Farah Boman
HCS Pub. February 4, 11, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 00557
STATE OF NEW MEXICO