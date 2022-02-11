SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2022-00644
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CAMILLE LYON MYERS aka CAMILLE L. MYERS
aka MARGARET CAMILLE CUSICK
aka MARGARET CAMILLE LYON
FOR A NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CAMILLE LYON MYERS aka Camille L. Myers aka Margaret Camille Cusick aka Margaret Camille Lyon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Camille Lyon Myers
aka Camille L. Myers
aka Margaret Camille Cusick
aka Margaret Camille Lyon
Proposed Name
Camille Lyon Myers
This Petition will be heard telephonically before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Judge, on March 16, 2022, at the hour of 1:50 p.m.
TELEPHONIC INSTRUCTIONS
Please call 1-800-747-5150 at the exact time of the scheduled hearing.
The Access Code is 8460123.
If you join the call and another hearing is still in process, please mute your phone and wait for your case to be called.
By: Mychele Romero
Mychele Romero
TCAA to Judge Lisa Chavez Ortega
ATTORNEYS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING A COPY OF THIS NOTICE TO ANY PRO SE PARTIES AND FOR PROVIDING PROOF THEREOF AT THE SCHEDULED HEARING
HCS Pub. February 11, 18, 2022
