STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2022-00795
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ANAHI CABRAL FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
TELEPHONIC-ADULT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Anahi Cabral, Resident of the City of Albuquerque,
County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
ANAHI CABRAL
Proposed Name
ANAHI LOPEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela Shepherd , District Judge, on the 30th day of March, 2022, at the hour of 1:20 p.m. with parties to call 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Krystina Romero
Krystina Romero, Esq.
Anthony Spratley, Esq.
Attorneys for Anahi Cabral
P.O. Box 53578
Albuquerque, NM 87153
505-317-2700
[email protected]
HCS Pub. February 25, March 4, 2022
No. D-202-CV-2022-00795
STATE OF NEW MEXICO