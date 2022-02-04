NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 EL CAMINO REAL
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 231, 368, 660, 674, 778, 796: Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 231
RICKY FRANCO
PO BOX 596
DONA ANA, NM 88032
Unit items consist of: Bins, clothes, boxes, luggage
Unit 368
RAY JIMENEZ
11101 E BOUTZ #16
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Washer, play set, bags, outdoor furniture, misc. household items
Unit 660
ANGEL ZAPIEN
3500 FOOTHILLS RD #P62
LAS CRUCES, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Grill, bedding, misc. household items
Unit 674
JENNY RUIZ
825 N SANTA FE ST
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Darth Vader doll, smoker, bedframe, tv, lamps
Unit 778
ERIK CERVANTES
1410 N MESQUITE ST
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Desk, table, auto parts, bird cages, misc. household items
Unit 796
NOE RODRIGUEZ
607 KING JAMES AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Pop up wardrobe
HCS Pub. February 4, 11, 2022
Public Sale
