NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 01/31/2022
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On APRIL 22ND, 2022 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: CHEVY
Year/Model: 1957 PK
Title Number: _____
VIN: 57K114876
License Number: N/A
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 5000.00
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
JAN 13TH, 2022
Signed /s/ Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. February 4, 11, 2022
