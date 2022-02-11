NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On March 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2007 BMW 335i VIN WBAVB73587PA88197. NM license plate UNM10784. Last known registered owner is Christian K or Chauncey C Cachucha of Dulce, NM. In the amount of $1026.63 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Arroyo Del Oso Mini-Warehouse, Inc. 5880 Osuna RD NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 (505) 888-1841
HCS Pub. February 11, 18, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE