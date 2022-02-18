NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, MARCH 7TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, MARCH 11TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 307, 377
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 307
AMANDA PONCE
2425 Burke Rd
Las Cruces NM 88007
Unit items consist of: MICROWAVE, VACUUM CLEANER, FLAT SCREEN TV, CLOTHING, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS
Unit 377
KENNETH CARPENTER
9585 Schaffner Rd Trlr 3
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: TOOL BOX, CHEST W/DRAWERS, SHELVING UNITS, FLAT SCREEN TV, CLOTHING, MISC. ITEMS
HCS Pub. February 18, 25, 2022
