Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage at 3509 Hwy 47, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9:30 am March 9, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit A11 10×20: Harold Caruth, 1126 6399 Caramel Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 – Floor Jack, Stainless Steel Grill, Tools, Grandfather Clock, stereo equipment, vacuum, ,misc household goods.
Unit D1 10×10: Andrew Delgado, 481 Diana Dr, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Furniture, Sniper 370 Crossbow Box, Misc. boxes, household goods
HCS Pub. February 25, March 4, 2022
Storage Auction
