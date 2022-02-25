Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 304 Rio Communities, NM 87002 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:30 am March 9, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit A32: 10×10: Fabian Saavedra, 15 Storey Ave, Belen, NM 87002- Propane tank, flat screen TV’s, Shop Vac, computer screen and modem, table, misc household goods
Unit G1: 5×10: Geraldine Salazar, 15 Storey Ave, Belen, NM 87002 – Tools, printer, misc household goods
HCS Pub. February 25, March 4, 2022
Storage Auction
