Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11:30am March 9, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit C219 10×10: Joseph Martinezl, 715 Baca Ave, Belen, NM 87002 – Golf clubs in golf bag, dog kennel, flat screen TV, furniture, misc household goods
HCS Pub. February 25, March 4, 2022
Storage Auction
