PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space; 2411 W Picacho, Las Cruces, NM 88007, will sell the following units contents at an online public auction to satisfy the owners lien on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction is open to bidding effective February 3 until it closes on February 19. Units can be found on storagetreasures.com.
P010: Pablo Ramirez, 2301 El Camino Real Apt 606, Las Cruces, NM 88007; kids clothes, kids toys, big screen tv’s, mattresses, furniture, household items, crib, misc;
P026 and P034: Marcella Munoz, 7655 Onyx Cir, Las Cruces, NM 88012; clothing, nerf guns, shelving, furniture, household items, tools, misc.;
P061: Britney Skaggs, 318 Linda Vista Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88005; lawn equipment, stereo equipment, tires, electronics, copy machines and printers, vehicle seats, tables, drawers, misc.
HCS Pub. February 4, 11, 2022
Storage Sale
