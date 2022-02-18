Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on March 7, 2022 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit A25: Ramirez 11305 Snowheights NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 Misc. household, furniture and boxes
Unit M16: Brown 1200 Camino De La Cruz #F7 Taos, NM 87571 Misc household, driftwood
Unit E205: Sifuentes 6404 Rancho Ladera RD Albuquerque, NM 87113 Furniture, household and tools
HCS Pub. February 18, 25, 2022
Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on March 7, 2022 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility: