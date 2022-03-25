STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2016 05081
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Katrina Kaudlekaule
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Elijah Kaudlekaule
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Katrina Kaudlekaule, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Elijah Kaudlekaule
Proposed Name
Elijah Kiel Kaudlekaule
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of May 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Katrina Kaudlekaule
Katrina Kaudlekaule
HCS Pub. March 25, April 1, 2022
No. CV 2016 05081
STATE OF NEW MEXICO