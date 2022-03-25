STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 00369
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Michael Joseph Albillar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael Joseph Albillar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Michael Joseph Albillar
Proposed Name
Tchelle Amber Albillar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 27th day of April 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Michael J. Albillar
Mike J. Albillar
HCS Pub. March 25, April 1, 2022
No. CV 2022 00369
STATE OF NEW MEXICO