STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 00816
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Hannah Joy Montaño
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Noah Eli Calzadillas
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hannah Joy Montaño, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Noah Eli Calzadillas
Proposed Name
Noah Eli Montaño Calzadillas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of April 2022, at the hour of 9:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Hannah Joy Montaño
Hannah Joy Montaño
HCS Pub. March 11, 18, 2022
No. CV 2022 00816
STATE OF NEW MEXICO