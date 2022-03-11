STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 00860
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cristina Manriquez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cristina Manriquez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Cristina Manriquez
Proposed Name
Ana Cristina Perez Orozco
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of March 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cristina Manriquez
Cristina Manriquez
HCS Pub. March 11, 18, 2022
No. CV 2022 00860
STATE OF NEW MEXICO