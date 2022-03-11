STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 01014
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Elisabeth Rose Ehlert Perkal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elisabeth Rose Ehlert Perkal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Elisabeth Rose Ehlert Perkal
Proposed Name
Fizz August Ehlert Perkal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 5th day of April 2022, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elisabeth Ehlert Perkal
Elisabeth Ehlert Perkal
HCS Pub. March 11, 18, 2022
No. CV 2022 01014
STATE OF NEW MEXICO