STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 01363
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brian Damian Woody
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brian Damian Woody, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Brian Damian Woody
Proposed Name
Brian Damian Woody Cazares
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of April 2022, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Brian Woody
Brian Woody
HCS Pub. March 25, April 1, 2022
