STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 01091
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cody Nicole Barela
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cody Nicole Barela, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Cody Nicole Barela
Proposed Name
Nicole Barela
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 13th day of April 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cody Nicole Barela
Cody Nicole Barela
HCS Pub. March 11, 18, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 01091
STATE OF NEW MEXICO